Naomi Returns On Smackdown, Set For WrestleMania Match
– Naomi returned on Tuesdays episode of Smackdown and entered the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. You can see highlights from her return below.
Confirmed participants for the match are now Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Mickie James, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Natalya with more expected to participate. The match will take place on the Kickoff show.
.@NaomiWWE is BACK and she BROUGHT THE GLOW with her!!!! #SDLive #WrestleMania #FeelTheGlow @NatByNature pic.twitter.com/Hh2w67YKlD
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
EVERYONE is going to #FeelTheGlow at @WrestleMania as @NaomiWWE returns to enter the #SDLive #WomensTitle match this Sunday! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bk9cEwJJYf
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
"I'm officially entering myself in the #SDLive #WomensTitle Match… and come this Sunday, EVERYBODY will FEEL THE GLOW!" @NaomiWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/AwwGiQRNI1
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017