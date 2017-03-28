wrestling / News

Naomi Returns On Smackdown, Set For WrestleMania Match

March 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Naomi returned on Tuesdays episode of Smackdown and entered the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. You can see highlights from her return below.

Confirmed participants for the match are now Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Mickie James, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Natalya with more expected to participate. The match will take place on the Kickoff show.

