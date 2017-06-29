Impact Wrestling announced today that Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori are working the Slammiversary PPV, competing in the tag team title match. The NOAH stars will team up to battle for the GFW/IMPACT Tag-Team Championship belts, now held by the Latin American Xchange (LAX). Here is the card for Sunday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV; 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 8PM ET…

* Champion vs. Champion: Impact Champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW Champion Alberto el Patron

* Best of Three Falls X-Division Championship Match: Champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki

* Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX vs. El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. Garza Jr and Laredo Kid

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Match: Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna

* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards

* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3

* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner

* Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis