wrestling / News

Naomi’s Father Claims She Will be Back by WrestleMania 33

March 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– On Twitter, the father of WWE Superstar Naomi commented on Naomi’s injury status. He stated that Naomi will be back by WrestleMania 33. He added that Naomi’s injury is a sprained ACL in her knee. There’s set to be a Smackdown women’s invitational match at WrestleMania 33, where all the women on the roster will have a shot at winning the Smackdown women’s title. You can read the tweets by Naomi’s father below:

article topics :

Naomi, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading