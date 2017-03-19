– On Twitter, the father of WWE Superstar Naomi commented on Naomi’s injury status. He stated that Naomi will be back by WrestleMania 33. He added that Naomi’s injury is a sprained ACL in her knee. There’s set to be a Smackdown women’s invitational match at WrestleMania 33, where all the women on the roster will have a shot at winning the Smackdown women’s title. You can read the tweets by Naomi’s father below:

