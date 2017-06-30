wrestling / News

NASCAR’s Hermie Sadler & Austin Dillon to Appear at Slammiversary

June 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– GFW (the former Impact Wrestling) announced on Friday that NASCAR personalities Hermie Sadler and Austin Dillon will appear at Slammiversary on Sunday. Sadler has appeared for the company in the past during the time when they were TNA.

