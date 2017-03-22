– Natalya spoke with WWE.com, and commented on getting to induct Beth Phoenix into the WWE Hall of Fame…

On Phoenix Getting Into The WWE Hall ofFame: “There’s nobody that I can think of that deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame more than Beth Phoenix. She’s a pioneer for women in our division. Beth did extraordinary things for women in WWE.”

On WhyPhoeonix Deserves The Honor: “Beth broke down a lot of walls for women in the industry in the sense that she wasn’t a cookie-cutter-type female wrestler,” Natalya explained. “She was bigger than the other girls, she was muscular and dominant, she was strong. At different stages in WWE, that wasn’t always the ‘in’ thing. Beth did it her way and stayed true to who she was. She believed in herself and blazed her own trail.”

On Their Relationship:“Beth is one of my best friends,” she said. “We’re close as sisters. It’s such a huge honor for me to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame because I feel like we shared so many incredible memories on the road, traveling thousands of miles together. We did it all together. While Beth is getting this honor, I want to help share her journey and do her justice.”