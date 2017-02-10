– The first of Natalya’s new weekly “Ask Nattie” columns is online with the Calgary Sun. You can check out some highlights below:

On her career: “My job is super fun and rewarding. Honestly, it never really feels like work … OK, except for those 5 a.m. flights when I’m running on two hours sleep. Those days resemble work, but I just throw on a pair of oversized sunglasses, keep them on all day and pretend to be Beyonce. I wrestle 52 weeks a year, in more than 175 countries, and while I don’t get home as much as I’d like to, in some ways, I’ve never left Calgary.”

On her home city of Calgary: “Before each match, I am announced as “Natalya, hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Canada!” Every time I hear the word Calgary, it induces a sense of calm within me seconds before I walk out in front of tens of thousands of people in packed arenas everywhere. It’s a feeling I can’t really explain. Calgary is more than just the place I was born. To me, it’s a state of mind. I can close my eyes, inhale, and literally smell that hometown air. If I try, I can close my eyes and hear the people in Calgary, conjuring up memories and mental images of some of the best times of my life.”

On being in the ring: “Meanwhile, the wrestling ring is my home away from home. While life on the road is not without its challenges, I wouldn’t change a thing. I am a female ‘superstar’ in the WWE — something only a handful of women in the world can say. I’m also the first third-generation female wrestler in history — something no one else can say.”