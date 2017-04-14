– Natalya recently spoke with People Now, and talked about how she was bullied over her voice when she was a kid, here is what she had to say…

“Even when I was a little kid, I always had this raspy voice. I remember being in elementary school and people would always make fun of my voice and just be like, ‘What’s wrong with your voice?’ It’s funny, nowadays I’ll be going through customs at an airport and people are like, ‘You’re Nattie! I recognize your voice. I love your voice!’ People all the time recognize my voice. I’m like, ‘I love my voice!’ It’s very symbolic of all those things that maybe I was teased about, they’re what make me great today. And I love being different, I love being strong. I really learned to embrace myself in so many good ways.”