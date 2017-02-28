wrestling / News

Netflix Releases Teaser Video For GLOW

February 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Netflix has released a new video teasing their upcoming GLOW series. The Jenji Kohan-created series is based on the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, with the first season set to run ten episodes. It stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Britney Young, Sydelle Noel, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Kate Nash, Sunita Mani, Kia Stevens, Gayle Rankin, Ellen Wong and Chris Lowell.

