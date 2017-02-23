– According to Pwinsider.com, Netflix’s GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling is set to debut on March 31st, with all 10-episodes of season one being released that day. Alison Brie (Community) will star in the series, which is based on David McLane’s 19’80s female wrestling league The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

“The series will tell a new fictional story, set in the ’80s, of an actress (Brie) who uses the promotion and pro wrestling as her last-ditch attempt to become a star. Comedian Marc Maron will be playing the role of Sam Sylvia, “a washed-up Hollywood director who has a very complicated history with women”, a character that appears to be inspired by real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling director Matt Cimber. Former WWE and TNA star Kia “Awesome Kong” Stevens is part of the cast, alongside Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Kate Nash and Sunita Mani. Chavo Guerrero Jr. worked on coordinating the wrestling scenes for the series.”