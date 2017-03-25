In an interview with The Mirror, Neville spoke about his match with Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight title at Wrestlemania 33. Here are highlights:

On the Crusierweight title being defended for the first time in 13 years at Wrestlemania: “I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s proud, but more than anything for me WrestleMania is about my overdue WrestleMania moment. I have been a wrestler now for 12 years and now I am reaching this peak at the top of the mountain – WrestleMania. I have chased that dream for a long time and I have been denied. This year is about me, it is about my career and about me finally achieving what I have been deserving of for so long, my very own WrestleMania moment. My moment in the sun, so everyone can look on me, look on the King of the Cruiserweights, and realize just how good I am.”

On his match with Austin Aries: “Again, I hear people throwing these terms around, ‘dream match’, ‘dream scenario’, ‘long time coming’, whatever it may be. You know what? I can see Austin Aries feeding into this, I can see his ego spiraling out of control. That’s great, but what’s going to happen at WrestleMania, once again it’s going to be run of the mill for me. Don’t expect this 20, 30-minute dream match, it’s going to be a quick affair. I’m going to dispose of Austin Aries on the grandest stage of them all, in front of the world, but it’s not going to last long, mark my words. I’m not concerned with appeasing people with a dream match. What I care about is Neville and my championship. That’s all I care about.”