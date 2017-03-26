wrestling / News

Neville Says No One at Cruiserweight Is Close to His Level

March 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

Planeta Wrestling recently interviewed WWE cruiserweight champion Neville. Below are some highlights, where Neville talks about the rest of the division (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Neville on possibly facing Tyler Bate: “Absolutely I would face him. I would not have a problem with facing him. I feel like I should’ve been United Kingdom champion by default, I should’ve been awarded that championship because of my service to the United Kingdom and to the wrestlers over there. I’ll face Tyler Bate not a problem.”

On if he’s impressed by anyone else in the cruiserweight division: “After me they’re all equals, they’re all just inferior, not even close to my level. I got no respect for anybody in the cruiserweight division and I’m going to be champ for a long time.”

