– Planeta Wrestling recently interviewed WWE cruiserweight champion Neville. Below are some highlights, where Neville talks about the rest of the division (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Neville on possibly facing Tyler Bate: “Absolutely I would face him. I would not have a problem with facing him. I feel like I should’ve been United Kingdom champion by default, I should’ve been awarded that championship because of my service to the United Kingdom and to the wrestlers over there. I’ll face Tyler Bate not a problem.”

On if he’s impressed by anyone else in the cruiserweight division: “After me they’re all equals, they’re all just inferior, not even close to my level. I got no respect for anybody in the cruiserweight division and I’m going to be champ for a long time.”