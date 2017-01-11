– Neville recently spoke with NOLA, here are the highlights…

On His Past Matches With Kevin Owens: “I’ve had a few matches with Kevin Owens. I can recollect him taking advantage of me somehow underhandedly and me being walked and trampled all over and allowing it to happen. I look back at those matches and kind of see myself as a fool, a little bit too honest. “That’s all I think about when I think about my past matches. In the future, it’s going to be different, and you’re going to see it clear in front of your eyes.”

On Calling Himself King of the Cruiserweights: “King of the Cruiserweights is not just something I say. Let me be straight. I am the king. You can see that. It’s undeniable. You watch the show and you can tell, I’m a league above the rest of the cruiserweights. I want that to be known. This isn’t just a label. This is a fact. I am the king.”