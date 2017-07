According to Pwsinder.com, Shane Strickland just won the CZW championship at the promotion’s event in Voorhees, NJ, defeating champion Davey Richards, Lio Rush, and Joe Gacy. Strickland also won the DEFY Wrestling championship, also held by Richards, as part of the promotion’s working agreement with CZW.

CZW returns on August 5th to Voorhes, NJ, headlined by Matt Tremont vs. Atsushi Onita in an exploding barbed wire match.