On Monday afternoon TMZ broke the news that the New Day would be the hosts of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida on April 2nd. Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods will fill the shoes of past hosts like Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Kim Kardashian in years past. Many have voiced their displeasure about this move, pointing out that the New Day should have a prominent spot on the card and that this move could potentially mean that the Raw tag team titles won’t be defended at WrestleMania. In a nutshell, people have rushed to point out all of the possible pitfalls of the New Day hosting the grandest spectacle of them all.

Slow down, internet.

While it is possible that the New Day will solely host the event and not partake in any matches, there has been no indication that this will be the case. The former longest reigning tag team champions can potentially be three of the competitors vying for the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal trophy. They can even warm up for their hosting gig by defeating a tag team on the pre-show card, which should have ample time for a handful of undercard match-ups.

Even if there isn’t a planned match for the New Day at WrestleMania 33, fans of the tag team should be thrilled at the idea of them hosting the event. Those that remember the Rock’s hosting stint at WrestleMania will recall that the Great One was given ample time to hype the crowd during the show’s opening. A New Day opening segment at WrestleMania would immediately engage fans due to the popularity of their various catchphrases (“Who?”, “New Day rocks”, etc) and energize a crowd that is usually shuffling into their seats at the beginning of the event. In addition, their hosting stint will likely lead to a physical confrontation in some way or another. For those fearing the New Day will be nothing more than backstage interviewers wearing multi-colored T-shirts with Booty-O’s and unicorns on them, just remember how much influence the Rock had on the main event of that show.

The New Day hosting the show is, most importantly, fun. No act on TV currently has the ability to circumvent the WWE’s PG rating to be funny in a way that reaches all members of the WWE Universe. And that is another important note: the New Day is legitimately funny. Oftentimes wrestling can be oversaturated with serious bruisers reciting generic action movie lines that make the performers saying them blend in with the rest of the roster. The New Day brings humor to the show and mocks their opponents in unique ways. While they can be overtly sexual, the New Day engages the WWE Universe’s youngest fans, and most importantly it hooks in casuals.

WrestleMania is the most watched event on the WWE’s calendar and that is because of all of the casual fans that tune in solely for the company’s grand spectacle. Many complain about the fact that part-timers take over the show just for the casuals and that the die-hard fans get shafted when their favorites get pushed down the card in favor of stars from the past. That is just it though. The New Day had a throw away match at last year’s WrestleMania when they faced off against the League of Nations (a faction that never got off the ground due to poor booking and disbanded shortly after) in a non-title match and LOST even though they were amidst what would become the longest tag team title run in WWE history. Clearly the tag team division is not a priority during WrestleMania and that is not something that seems like it is going to change this year due to the booking of the current champions on both brands.

If anything, hosting the event will give the New Day more notoriety than they would have had anyway. The tag team championship match will likely not make the main card this year if there even is one, so the trio losing the tag team titles might have been the best thing to happen to them. WWE has conditioned fans to believe that WrestleMania is the most important event of the year and that no other event is nearly as important. In reality that is the truth. No other event is held in a football stadium every year and no other event has the kind of mainstream coverage WrestleMania does.

The New Era will be on full display as the most popular tag team in the company will be given the opportunity to bring their comedic style to its largest audience yet. As promotion for the event centers around Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, it is the New Day that will be in the spotlight for the majority of the show. Sure the team could perhaps be better utilized as wrestlers with a well-constructed program with one of the other teams on the roster, but their abilities as entertainers will be on full display. The entertainment aspect of the WWE is just as important as the wrestling and the New Day has just been given their chance to be one of the highlights of WrestleMania 33. Instead of being sour, fans should embrace the power of positivity to see that the New Day hosting WrestleMania is a good move.