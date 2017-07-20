– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via wrestlinginc.com), Brock Lesnar’s contract with WWE ends in April 2018. But the contract has an automatic renewal if neither side informs the other they are ending the agreement. At this time, Lesnar has yet to say he’s leaving and reportedly has not made a decision on his future at this time. For the latest on the rumors of Lesnar potentially returning to the UFC, click here.