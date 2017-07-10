– It was reported last week that WWE filed for a trademark for “Bella Appetit.” Here is the trademark description (credit wrestlinginc.com)…

The description provided to the USPTO for BELLA APPETIT is Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events accessible by television, cable, fiber optic networks, wireless networks, satellite, audio video, mobile applications and global computer information networks; providing information via a global computer information network in the nature of a continuing program about cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events.