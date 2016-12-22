– People reports that Chyna’s autopsy showed a heavy mix of drugs in her system at the time of her death. The outlet has obtained the autopsy results, which showed that the WWE alumna had ingested the painkillers oxycodone and oxymorphone as well as Valium, the muscle relaxant nordiazepam and sleeping aide temazepam mixed with alcohol.

Anthony Anzaldo, her former manager, spoke to the site and said, “She had been a little emotionally strained. She was really confronting some demons and she may have been taking a little bit more than normal. Every couple of days she’d be a little bit off of her game, a little loopy, like maybe she had taken too much but she was still coherent.”