– PWInsider reports that a hearing has been set to address WWE’s request for sanctions against Konstantine Kyros, Brenden Leydon, S. James Boumil, Anthony Norris, Erica C. Mirabella and R. Christopher Gilreath — the lawyers representing a series of former talent in the massive concussion lawsuit filed against the company. WWE had requested the sanctions in the lawsuit over various allegations of misconduct by the lawyers, and Kyros in particular. The hearing is set for March 2nd in Hartford, Connecticut.

Among the allegations by WWE is that the lawyers plagiarized some of their claims against WWE from the NFL concussion lawsuit. They also claim that the most recent complaint includes facts that were already proven to be false during the discovery period and that it falsely accuses WWE of several things, including:

* Being aware of the effects of CTE and other concussion-related conditions for decades,

* That WWE and Dr. Joseph Maroon have tried to discredit claims and studies finding that several football players have been diagnosed with CTE,

* That WWE asked to examine the results and research on Chris Benoit’s brain, and

* That WWE hid their knowledge of the dangers of CTE and other concussive effects from their performers.

WWE filed motions on January 27th to oppose a request by the plantiffs’ lawyers to to unseal depositions that were given by Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon regarding the lawsuit. WWE says the request is premature as the depositions have not yet been sealed and added, “Plaintiffs’ call for public dissemination of the confidential deposition testimony of WWE’s highest-ranking executives is their latest action in a protracted and abusive litigation campaign against Defendants. This Court has already repeatedly admonished Attorney Kyros for misrepresenting testimony and evidence in this case and for taking actions that are intended to generate negative publicity against Defendants. Such misconduct on the part of Attorney Kyros raises serious concerns about the potential misuse of the confidential deposition transcripts if the Court were to order them to be made public.”