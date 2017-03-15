wrestling / News

New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Updates

March 15, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here are the results from the first three quarterfinal bouts in the New Japan Cup…

March 13: EVIL defeated Yuji Nagata @ 13:33 via pin
March 14: Bad Luck Fale defeated Toru Yano @ 8:33 via pin
March 15: Katsuyori Shibata defeated Juice Robinson @ 11:23 via pin

– The semifinals air on Sunday at 1AM ET, with the finals airing on Monday, also at 1AM ET. 411 will have live coverage of both events. I will have reviews of all of the quarterfinal matches once they get uploaded to New Japan World.

