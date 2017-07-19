– WWE has announced a new match for WWE Battleground. Sami Zayn will battle Mike Kanellis on the PPV. You can see the updated card below:

* Punjabi Prison WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

* Flag Match: Rusev vs. John Cena

* Fatal 5 Way Elimination #1 Contender’s Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

* Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

* Kickoff Pre-show: Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger