– WWE has added a new women’s match to the Elimination Chamber. The company announced on Tuesday that Becky Lynch will face Mickie James at this weekend’s PPV. The updated card now stands at:

* Elimination Chamber WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Turmoil Match: American Alpha vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillains

* Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

* Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch