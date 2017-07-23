wrestling / News
New Picture of Paige Has Fans Concerned About Her Health
July 23, 2017
– A picture of Paige and Alberto El Patron on social media has several fans concerned about her health. You can see the pic below, which shows the WWE star appearing to look disturbingly thin. The person who posted the pic also posted a comparison picture of Paige from two years ago.
Paige has been embroiled in a legal situation regarding the incident that happened at Orlando International Airport. She is facing possible charges relating to the incident.
