UPDATED: New PWG Champion Crowned at Last Night’s Event (SPOILERS)

July 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

UPDATE:

– Following Chuck Taylor’s PWG title win, a number of his peers and colleagues tweeted and congratulated him. You can check out his tweets below.

ORIGINA:

PWInsider insider reports that a new PWG world champion was crowned at last night’s event in Reseda, California. Chuck Taylor beat Zack Sabre Jr. to win the belt.

