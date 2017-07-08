UPDATE:

– Following Chuck Taylor’s PWG title win, a number of his peers and colleagues tweeted and congratulated him. You can check out his tweets below.

Congrats to @SexyChuckieT. Very happy for him and much deserved. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 8, 2017

PWG spoiler alert******** Congrats to @SexyChuckieT. He deserves everything he's getting and more. He's been great 4 over a decade! — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 8, 2017

DUSTIN JUST WON THE BIG ONE I DIDNT FULLY CRY LEAVE ME ALONE — TRENT? (@trentylocks) July 8, 2017

ORIGINA:

– PWInsider insider reports that a new PWG world champion was crowned at last night’s event in Reseda, California. Chuck Taylor beat Zack Sabre Jr. to win the belt.