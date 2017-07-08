wrestling / News
UPDATED: New PWG Champion Crowned at Last Night’s Event (SPOILERS)
UPDATE:
– Following Chuck Taylor’s PWG title win, a number of his peers and colleagues tweeted and congratulated him. You can check out his tweets below.
Congrats to @SexyChuckieT. Very happy for him and much deserved.
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 8, 2017
PWG spoiler alert********
Congrats to @SexyChuckieT. He deserves everything he's getting and more. He's been great 4 over a decade!
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 8, 2017
❤️
— Trent Seven (@trentseven) July 8, 2017
Big congrats to @SexyChuckieT for winning #pwg world title #PushinForwardBack
— Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 8, 2017
DUSTIN JUST WON THE BIG ONE I DIDNT FULLY CRY LEAVE ME ALONE
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) July 8, 2017
ORIGINA:
– PWInsider insider reports that a new PWG world champion was crowned at last night’s event in Reseda, California. Chuck Taylor beat Zack Sabre Jr. to win the belt.