According to Pwinsider.com, Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong were among the seven Chinese recruits signed to WWE developmental contracts following a four-day tryout WWE held in Shanghai last June. They started training at the WWE Performance Center last week. They join Zhao Xia, Yifeng and Big Boa, who began their training at the Performance Center last month. Tian Bing, who became WWE’s first Chinese talent signed to a developmental contract last summer, had already been training at the Performance Center.