– Nixon Newell spoke with Total Wrestling Magazine for a new interview after signing with WWE. Newell is expected to participate in the Mae Young Classic. Highlights are below:

On how she found out about WWE’s interest: “It was a random email off William Regal, which I thought was fake. It told me to keep some dates free as I would probably have a tryout. Then the next day there was an official invitation tryout and when I looked at it I could just imagine it was made on Microsoft Word or something like that! It was a little ticket attached to an email stating I was officially invited to a WWE tryout, I couldn’t believe it. I still thought it was suspicious so I checked my email with Pete [Dunne] and it was exactly the same.”

On who she’d like to work with in WWE: “Ruby Riot or as she was known Heidi Lovelace. I love Heidi and we click in the ring. For me in WWE there’s two women who, one I looked up to my entire career, that’s Mickie James and I’d love to wrestle her, the other is Asuka. She is such a bad ass and so good, I think we’d be able to have a match where it’s British strong style against Japanese wrestling style which would mesh really well.”

On what she’d like to accomplish in WWE: “I want to hold every single women’s belt that’s in WWE. I want to go there and be the NXT women’s champion. I want to be the longest reigning NXT women’s champion. I want to be Raw and Smackdown women’s champion. But mainly I just want to have fun, travel the world, doing what I love. That’s always been a goal for me and to be in WWE has always been a dream.I just want to create a Nixon Newell legacy.”