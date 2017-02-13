– WWE Studios has released (courtesy of IGN) a new TV spot for The Marine 5: Battleground. You can check out the trailer below for the film, which stars The Miz, Maryse, Heath Slater, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Naomi.

The Miz reprises his role as Jake Carter, an ex-Marine who served in the Middle East and is now saving civilian lives stateside as an EMT. After responding to an emergency call in an abandoned parking lot, Carter finds himself protecting an injured man from a ruthless biker gang. With the odds stacked against him, Carter utilizes his unique Marine skills to stop the bikers’ rampage before any more innocent blood is shed.