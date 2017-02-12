– Bray Wyatt captured his first WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. Wyatt eliminated both of his final opponents in the Chamber, John Cena and AJ Styles, to capture the title and end Cena’s sixteenth world title reign.

After the match, Randy Orton came out to stare at Wyatt from the aisle. Wyatt and Orton will face off at WrestleMania 33 for the championship. You can see video from the end of the match below: