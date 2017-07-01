– WrestlingFigs.com discovered some new plans for new six-inch and 12-inch figures, dollas and accessories for the WWE women’s division. The details found on a UK-based online toy retailer. The new line will feature new products The Bellas, Natalya, Eva Marie, Charlotte, Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Other new toys include a child size WWE Women’s Raw title belt, a Bella Twins playset with an entrance stage and accessories, and Superstar Ultimate Fan pack of Sasha and Bayley. Each will come with an accessory and DVD showcasing career highlights. Here are some more details of the upcoming WWE women’s division toys:

WWE Women’s Ultimate Entrance Playset:

“The lights are bright, the fans are cheering and it’s time to make your big entrance in the ring with WWE® Superstars Ultimate Entrance Playset! This exciting 2-in-1 playset lets kids get their WWE® Superstars ready backstage with a couch, table, vanity, closet, hangers and camera, to document the fun. Then when the Superstar is ready, the playset transforms with a turning platform to reveal the Superstar on the Ultimate Entrance stage! Add more WWE® storytelling fun with stickers you can use to customize the playset. Includes playset, piece-count, stickers and Nikki Bella action figure.”

WWE Ultimate Fan Packs (6-Inch Figure With DVD & Accessories):

“Fans of the WWE will love this Ultimate Fan Pack that offers the ultimate in collectable fun! This highly giftable set offers the ultimate fan experience—from playing to wearing to watching. Each pack includes a 6-inch basic figure, an accessory for the fan and a DVD of the Superstar’s highlights.”

WWE Superstars 12-Inch Fashion Dolls:

“Action meets fashion with WWE® Superstars Fashion Dolls! These approximately 12-inch WWE® Superstars fashion dolls feature multiple points of articulation, amazing details and are fearlessly fashionable! Each WWE® Superstars wears a fashion inspired by their signature style for a look that girls will love! Plus, these incredible dolls can also stand alone with their shoes on—perfect for recreating WWE® Superstars action-fashion poses! Each doll includes outfit and shoes.”

WWE Superstars 12-Inch Deluxe Fashion Dolls:

“It’s double the action and fashion with WWE® Superstars Fashion Dolls who are fearlessly fashionable inside and outside of the ring! These approximately 12-inch WWE® Superstars fashion dolls feature multiple points of articulation and amazing details! Each WWE® Superstars comes with two fashions and two pairs of shoes. The first fashion is inspired by their look in the ring and the second fashion is inspired by WWE® Superstars signature style outside of the ring. Plus, these incredible dolls can also stand alone with their shoes on—perfect for recreating WWE® Superstars action-fashion poses!”

WWE Women’s Basic 6-Inch Series:

“Bring home the stylish action with WWE® Superstars Action Figures! These approximately 6-inch Superstars feature articulation, amazing details and are fearlessly fashionable! Pose them in exciting stances on their own or combine with other figures or create stories and matches to determine who will become the new WWE® Superstars champion!”

