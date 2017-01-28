– PWInsider reports that New York Wrestling Connection announced at the promotion’s event tonight the main event for the 2017 Psycho Circus. The event is set for February 25 and will be the promotion’s biggest event of the year. The main event will feature NYWC champion Stockage and Krugar (formerly Adam Rose) and The Hounds of Hell vs. Rex Lawless, Bull “Dempsey” James, and Mouse and a mystery tag team partner.