– As previously reported, John Cena returns to WWE Smackdown on July 4th to start his angle as a “WWE free agent.” Cena will be working Raw live events on Saturday, July 15th in Huntington, WV and on Sunday, July 16th in Lexington, KY. According to wrestlinginc.com, while Cena is scheduled for those live events, is not currently advertised for any Monday Night Raw appearances. Additionally, he is not scheduled for any other Raw live events heading into Summerslam.