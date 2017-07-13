– On last night’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), Dave Meltzer was taking about WWE doing a five-way women’s match at Battleground. He also revealed that WWE is planning a four-way women’s match at Summerslam for the Raw Women’s title (Bliss vs. Banks vs. Bayley vs. Jax). He also had the following to say about WWE booking to many multi-person matches this year…

“Well, you know, that’s what they’re doing a lot of right now. The thing with multi-person matches is you can always gimmick the finishes so nobody has to lose and it’s easier for the bookers when you do that and plus when you have multiple person matches, inherently you’re not going to do strong personal storylines so you don’t have to worry about writing good stories because you know, you can do a little heat where they’re all mad at each other, but that’s all you can do in a multiple person match.”