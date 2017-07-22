wrestling / News
Next Week’s Additions And Schedule For WWE Network
Here are the additions coming next week to the WWE Network:
Monday: Table for 3 with Renée Young, Corey Graves and Lita, immediately after RAW.
Tuesday at 10 PM ET: A new episode of 205 Live.
Wednesday at 8 PM ET: NXT featuring Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami.
Thursday at 5 PM ET: First Look – Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection DVD.
Friday will be a tribute to Triple H in honor of his birthday:
– 3 PM ET: “Triple H: Thy Kingdom Come” documentary.
– 5 PM ET: WCW Starrcade 1994: Featuring Jean Paul Levesque (Triple H) vs. Alex Wright in Triple H’s first WCW PPV.
– 8 PM ET: RAW (October 21, 1996): Marc Mero defends the Intercontinental Title against Hunter Hearst Helmsley.
– 9 PM ET: 2016 Royal Rumble (Triple H wins)
Saturday at 3 PM ET will be a new episode of This Week in WWE.