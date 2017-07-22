Here are the additions coming next week to the WWE Network:

Monday: Table for 3 with Renée Young, Corey Graves and Lita, immediately after RAW.

Tuesday at 10 PM ET: A new episode of 205 Live.

Wednesday at 8 PM ET: NXT featuring Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami.

Thursday at 5 PM ET: First Look – Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection DVD.

Friday will be a tribute to Triple H in honor of his birthday:

– 3 PM ET: “Triple H: Thy Kingdom Come” documentary.

– 5 PM ET: WCW Starrcade 1994: Featuring Jean Paul Levesque (Triple H) vs. Alex Wright in Triple H’s first WCW PPV.

– 8 PM ET: RAW (October 21, 1996): Marc Mero defends the Intercontinental Title against Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

– 9 PM ET: 2016 Royal Rumble (Triple H wins)

Saturday at 3 PM ET will be a new episode of This Week in WWE.