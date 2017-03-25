wrestling / News
Nia Jax Comments on Getting Her First WWE Action Figure
March 25, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Nia Jax commented on getting her first WWE Mattel action figure. You can check out her comments on the figure on Instagram below.
I'm blown away that I actually have an official action figure 😳🙈! I absolutely LOVE that it is anatomically correct! Shows off all my curves. Yes, I have curves & yes I am an athlete & YES I am beautiful! Growing up playing with barbies it was hard to relate to the stick skinny dolls that I played with. Now I am a curvy action figure that young girls who are #NotLikeMost can play & relate to! #PowerOfBeingYou #NotLikeMostGirls #JaxJungle #NiaJax #Curvy #LoveYourself