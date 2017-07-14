wrestling / News
Nia Jax Says She Still Goes To WWE Performance Center For Development
In an interview with ESPN, Nia Jax spoke about her favorite wrestling rivalry, going to the WWE Performance Center and more. Here are highlights:
On her favorite rivalry: “My favorite rivalry? I did not really have a chance to rival Bayley [on RAW], although we had a touch, but at NXT I had a feud with Bayley, that was probably my favorite.”
On going back to the Performance Center: “Sara Amato was the female head coach and she’s by far the best coach I’ve ever had. I still go back there to continue developing my character.”
On her WWE tryout: “The Performance Center in Orlando is the best place to go if you want to be a professional wrestler. It has everything. Seven rings, we can watch film there, we have the promo room, the Green room, everything. So I had a tryout there, [and it] was very strict, intense, and truly shaped me into the wrestler I am today.”