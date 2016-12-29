During the latest edition of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff and Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore spoke about being pared together as uncle and nephew on WWE TV. Here are highlights:

Bischoff on being paired with Eugene: “When I made the decision to go to work with WWE and I hung up the phone with Vince McMahon I knew I was going as a performer and as a character. As soon as I signed on the dotted line and agreed to take the money then I never really looked at anything they gave me creatively and dissected it. Except to figure out how the be the best part of that scene that I could be. Or, be the best character I could be considering what they were asking for. I just never looked at anything subjectively. It was just, “This is what they want me to do. I’m going to figure out how to be the best I can be doing it.” That’s what I expected when I hired talent and integrated talent in to storylines. It’s not that I didn’t want to hear their opinions were necessarily but at the end of the day there was a vision. There was a story and I expected them to act as actors. Have some input and bring some ideas to the table but it was never a yes or no situation. That’s the way I approached everything. So, when the Eugene character came to me my only thought was, ‘Ok, how do I be the best performer I can be in the scenes that I am in with the character Eugene.'”

Dinsmore on getting a big push right away: “That was like a golden platter. I was given instant credibility by being the nephew of the GM and one of the greatest minds in professional wrestling history, Eric Bischoff. I was going to be paired with William Regal who is one of the most phenomenal performers we have. Just to be on RAW and not starting on Sunday Night Heat. Being presented as a character on RAW right out of the gate still blows my mind. I saw a lot of the other guys like let’s take my friend Lance Cade for instance. Murdoch & Cade started on Heat and they just kind of moseyed there and they didn’t get a push for a long time. I was put in the forefront with a big storyline right from the get go. It was awe inspiring and to get to work with some of the biggest names was a dream come true.”