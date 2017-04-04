wrestling / News

Nikki Bella Confirms She’s Taking Time Off, Says This Isn’t Goodbye

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Nikki Bella has confirmed that she is taking time off following her win at WrestleMania 33 alongside her now-fiance John Cena. Bella took to Twitter and confirmed previous reports that she would be stepping away from the company to heal up from her nagging neck injuries.

Nikki posted:

