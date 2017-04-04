wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Confirms She’s Taking Time Off, Says This Isn’t Goodbye
April 4, 2017 | Posted by
– Nikki Bella has confirmed that she is taking time off following her win at WrestleMania 33 alongside her now-fiance John Cena. Bella took to Twitter and confirmed previous reports that she would be stepping away from the company to heal up from her nagging neck injuries.
Nikki posted:
This isn't goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then…. BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED!… pic.twitter.com/3OB6QjUnvU
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017
Can't wait for the day I can lace up my kicks throw on my jersey put on my SnapBack & come back home. Until then..Stay Fearless Bella Army!
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017