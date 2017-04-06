– Nikki Bella recently spoke with eonline.com about having to take time off, here are the highlights…

On Why She’s Taking Time Off: “Recently I had to get MRIs and CT scans and we realized that I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery, which isn’t good, which means I have to take time off and I have to heal. And hopefully when that heals, if it does, I can get back in the ring.”

On Hoping to Make it Back to The Ring: “That’s why it meant so much to me being proposed to in that ring,” Nikki said. “That’s John and I’s home. It’s where we’ve met. It’s where we’ve grown up. It’s our life, and that’s our family there. So I just hope that I can one day make it back into that ring.”