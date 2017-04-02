In an interview with Between the Ropes, Nikki Bella spoke about the rumors that John Cena may propose to her after their match at Wrestlemania 33. Here are highlights:

On how reality TV has affected her career: “It’s been an incredible journey. It’s been I think like four and a half years and it’s definitely been hard in the beginning, but I think my sister [Brie Bella] and I went into it knowing we’re going to be an open book and if we want to make this work, we have to be an open book and we have to be okay that people are not going to like us for it and people are going to like us for it. That’s just how the world works. We knew we were going to get judged and I think when my sister and I took that step it made us very relatable and then it helped me bring that here to WWE as well. Like, wow if I bring that real life type-of-me here people will connect with me more then trying to be something that I’m not. That’s like this feud going into WrestleMania. It’s as real as it gets for John [Cena] and I and The Miz and Maryse.”

On rumors that John Cena will propose to her at Wrestlemania: “I’ve just kind of learned to ignore it. Because one, I don’t want to get my hopes up, and then two, like when we were on the Today show this past week and they told me there was a props bet going on in Vegas, and I’m like ‘wait, there’s what?’ There’s a real bet. It’s funny cause John’s like ‘who bets on WWE? Don’t ever bet on the WWE.’”