– Nikki Bella says that she’s not retiring from WWE. Bella, who confirmed earlier this week that she’s taking time off to heal some injuries, told 1010 WINS (via CBS Sports that she plans to stay in WWE as long as she can.

“There was a lot of speculation that I was retiring, but WWE is my home,” she said. “I’m a lifer. John likes to say that and me too. I am WWE for life. I don’t ever want to retire. I need to take some time for healing, but that’s why I will never say the word ‘retirement,’ because you will see me back in the ring. And I hope the day you see me back in the ring is with my twin sister.”