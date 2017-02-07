– Nikki Bella is taking time away from the ring after WrestleMania 33, but isn’t leaving WWE. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Bella’s contract is up around the same time as the PPV, but that according to those close to the situation the belief is that she will agree to a new contract with the company before the event that keeps her around.

The site says that sources with direct knowledge say while she has been trying to work through pain in her neck while doing the full-time schedule, it has become too much and often causes numbness to one side of her body. The hope is that taking time away will allow her to work occasional big events in the future.