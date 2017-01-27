– Nikki Bella is getting behind the scenes of Total Divas when it returns in April. WWE has announced that Bella will serve as an executive producer for the E!/WWE reality series when it comes back for the final half of the sixth season on April 5th.

“I am honored and excited to have been made an executive producer on Total Divas,” said Nikki in the announcement. “As a pioneer of the show, I want to use my expertise and creativity not only in front of the cameras but behind as well and my goal is to continue to make Total Divas one of the best reality programs on television.”

The show’s midseason finale aired this past Wednesday. Bella said of her involvement in the upcoming episodes, “I’m very focused on my journey to inspire and empower women and I look at this as another step forward in doing so,” Nikki said of her involvement in the coming episodes. “I am grateful to WWE, E! and Bunim Murray for giving me this amazing opportunity.”