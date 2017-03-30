– Nikki Bella’s team-up with John Cena against The Miz and Maryse got a bit of a cloud over it today, as Nikki has revealed that she visited the hospital last week for a severe neck sprain. Bella posted a video to the Bella Twins’ YouTube account noting that she went to the hospital over the sprain, saying, “That’s why Virginia didn’t see me on the live events this past weekend. But I’m here to get some more X-rays. I had some done last Wednesday and now I’m going to get some done this Wednesday. So let’s pray for some good news.”

Nikki is expected to take time away following WrestleMania due to her longtime neck issues.