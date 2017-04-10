wrestling / News

NJPW Announces 2017 G1 Show Schedule

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– At yesterday’s SAKURA GENESIS event, NJPW announced the schedule of G1 Climax 27 shows for this summer. Here is the schedule of events…

* Sapporo – July 17
* Korakuen Hall – July 20-22
* Machida – July 23
* Fukushima – July 25
* Sendai – July 26
* Nigata – July 27
* Aichi – July 29
* Gifu – July 30
* Kagoshima – August 1
* Fukuoka – August 2
* Ehime – August 4
* Osaka – August 5
* Shizuoka – August 6
* Yokohama – August 8
* Sumo Hall August – 11-13

