– At yesterday’s SAKURA GENESIS event, NJPW announced the schedule of G1 Climax 27 shows for this summer. Here is the schedule of events…

* Sapporo – July 17

* Korakuen Hall – July 20-22

* Machida – July 23

* Fukushima – July 25

* Sendai – July 26

* Nigata – July 27

* Aichi – July 29

* Gifu – July 30

* Kagoshima – August 1

* Fukuoka – August 2

* Ehime – August 4

* Osaka – August 5

* Shizuoka – August 6

* Yokohama – August 8

* Sumo Hall August – 11-13