– AXS TV has announced that NJPW G1 Special in the USA Night One will reair on Friday. You can see the full announcement below:

Following AXS TV’s unprecedented live broadcast of NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING: G1 SPECIAL IN USA – NIGHT ONE last weekend, the network will air a special, encore presentation of the nearly four-hour event this Friday, July 7 at 4:20pE/1:20pP. Marking NJPW’s first-ever U.S. event in its 45-year history, AXS TV’s live coverage captured the nation’s attention Saturday night as evidenced by #G1USA gaining the #1 spot on Twitter’s trending list in the U.S. and top 10 worldwide during the broadcast. A four-hour special featuring every match from night two of G1 SPECIAL IN USA premieres Friday at 8pE/5pP immediately following the night one re-air.

“New Japan Pro Wrestling’s stateside debut with G1 SPECIAL IN USA has been a huge success across the board,” said AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon. “The response on social media has been incredible, so we are giving fans another opportunity to experience this spectacular event on Friday, right before we premiere G1 SPECIAL IN USA – NIGHT TWO.”

AXS TV’s encore airing of G1 SPECIAL IN USA – NIGHT ONE will feature all nine matches from the live event, presented by legendary wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, who were ringside for both nights to call the action from the sold out Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

Can’t-miss matches from night one include the headlining battle between IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and challenger, ROH World Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody; four hard-hitting quarterfinal matches from the weekend’s IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament featuring stars such as Kenny Omega, Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito and more; and the IWGP Tag Team Championship match between Guerillas of Destiny and War Machine.

AXS TV’s coverage of the G1 SPECIAL IN USA continues on Friday, July 7 with a special, four-hour presentation of night two starting at 8pE/5pP.