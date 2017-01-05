– Here are the full results from today’s NJPW New Year’s Dash event…

– Kyle O’Reilly, David Finlay and Ricochet defeated Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask and Henare @ 6:30 via pin

– Yujiro Takahashi and Hangman Page defeated Yoshitatsu and Billy Gunn @ 7:05 via pin

– CHAOS defeated Bullet Club @ 10:35 via pin

– Scott Norton, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Cheeseburger and Hiro Saito defeated Bullet Club @ 10:00 via pin

– Michael Elgin & KUSHIDA defeated Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi @ 13:45 via pin

– Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Katsuyori Shibata, Yuji Nagata & Juice Robinson defeated CHAOS @ 14:55 via pin

– NEVER Openweight Six-Man Title Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Champions SANADA, EVIL & BUSHI @ 13:25 via pin

* CMLL’s Dragon Lee appeared after the match as he took out Hiromu Takahashi, declaring that he wanted to challenge the new champion for the belt.

* After the Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Katsuyori Shibata, Yuji Nagata & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Will Ospreay match, Suziki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr, Lance Archer, Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, Takashi Iizuka & Taka Michinoku) arrived for the big beat down; Taichi and Taka Michinoku laid out Roppongi Vice and Killer Elite Squad laid out Yano. Okada came in and tried to make the save but Minoru Suzuki came in and laid him out with the Gotch piledriver.

* I’ll have a full report later today.