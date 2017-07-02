wrestling / News

NJPW News: Company Returning to US Next Year, Ricochet Appears, First Three G1 Matches

July 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– It was announced during the NJPW G1 Special that the company is returning to the US next year:

– Ricochet appeared at the show and said that he was aiming for the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, taking a shot at Lucha Underground by saying a “certain Underground Fighting Company are being pricks right now”:

– Here are the first three matches from the night as streamed on the company’s YouTube account:

New Japan Pro Wrestling, NJPW G1 Special in The USA, Ricochet

