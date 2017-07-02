– It was announced during the NJPW G1 Special that the company is returning to the US next year:

Chairman Sugabayashi has just announced! #G1USA is just the beginning! NJPW will be back in the US in 2018! — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 3, 2017

– Ricochet appeared at the show and said that he was aiming for the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, taking a shot at Lucha Underground by saying a “certain Underground Fighting Company are being pricks right now”:

"I wanted to be here sooner but a certain Underground Fighting Company are being pricks right now." – @KingRicochet is shooting! #G1USA pic.twitter.com/Usa56PBbLa — UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017

– Here are the first three matches from the night as streamed on the company’s YouTube account: