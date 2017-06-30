– Kushida, Jushin Thunder Liger, Taguchi, and Togi Makabe played a Tekken 7 tournament, with the winner bing allowed to eat at the Bandai Namco cafeteria for a year for free. Taguchi beat Liger in the finals.

– NJPW will hold a press conference today that will be open to the public at the Marukai on 1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA 90248. Names include Cody, Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Billy Gunn, Michael Elgin, Kenny Omega, Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, Jay Lethal, Hangman Page, Juice Robinson, and Zack Sabre Jr.

– NJPW also took a photo of the new IWGP United States Championship. There will be an eight-man tournament for the first champion between Kenny Omega, Michael Elgin, Jay Lethal, Hangman Page, Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr., Tetsuya Naito, and Tomohiro Ishii.

– IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada posted a photo on Instagram of himself wearing an “I Love LA” shirt.