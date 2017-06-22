– Kenny Omega posted the following message on Twitter to old friend Kota Ibushi, who is returning for the 2017 G1 Climax tournament…

So you've finally decided to come back… It's a different world now, Ibutan, allow me to show you just how far behind you've fallen. #njpw — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 20, 2017

– Here is the entrant video for the 2017 G1 Climax tournament; participants include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, Juice Robinson, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Kota Ibushi.