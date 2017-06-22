wrestling / News

NJPW News: G1 Entrant Video, Kenny Omega Sends Message to Kota Ibushi

June 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Kenny Omega posted the following message on Twitter to old friend Kota Ibushi, who is returning for the 2017 G1 Climax tournament…

– Here is the entrant video for the 2017 G1 Climax tournament; participants include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, Juice Robinson, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Kota Ibushi.

