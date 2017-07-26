– Kenny Omega is featured in the latest edition of NJPW On the Road:

– Speaking of Omega, NJPW shared a clip of his match with Toru Yano in the G1 Climax tournament. Both wrestlers had their feet tied but continued to wrestle. Lance Storm and Davey Boy Smith Jr. commented.

Yeah what a load of crap. — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) July 26, 2017

What's worse: successful comedy within the confines of a ring or a failed attempt at being entertaining while wrestling serious? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 26, 2017

I wasn't passing judgment just noted that I had no words. https://t.co/IJs5Snw49n — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 26, 2017

– NJPW has announced new merchandise on their official website for Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, and more.

All new tees in stock to celebrate #G127 ‼️Get them at event venue or Shop now on https://t.co/I4PbmqpsGI Read more▶︎https://t.co/4c73rRAGr4 pic.twitter.com/7W2Ax6AJIl — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 26, 2017

– Tomoaki Honma is currently out with a neck injury, but he appeared at G1 Climax 27 today to let fans know he will be back.