wrestling / News

NJPW News: Lance Storm Comments On Kenny Omega Match, Tomoaki Honma At G1 Climax 27, New Merchandise, Latest On The Road Episode

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Kenny Omega is featured in the latest edition of NJPW On the Road:

– Speaking of Omega, NJPW shared a clip of his match with Toru Yano in the G1 Climax tournament. Both wrestlers had their feet tied but continued to wrestle. Lance Storm and Davey Boy Smith Jr. commented.

– NJPW has announced new merchandise on their official website for Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, and more.

– Tomoaki Honma is currently out with a neck injury, but he appeared at G1 Climax 27 today to let fans know he will be back.

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Lance Storm, NJPW, Tomoaki Honma, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus


Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading