wrestling / News
NJPW News: Photos of G1 Special USA Ring Setup, ESPN Guide for This Weekend’s Events
July 1, 2017 | Posted by
– Some photos have been posted on social media showing the ring setup for tonight’s NJPW G1 Special in the USA events in Long Beach, California. You can check out the ring setup below.
Was just sent pictures of the setup for the #njpw #G1special setup. pic.twitter.com/ijQb9q5nSv
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) June 30, 2017
Second picture of the setup #njpw #G1special #njusa pic.twitter.com/ioKgIyF8i4
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) June 30, 2017
– ESPN has released an ultimate guide for this weekend’s NJPW G1 Special in the USA events.