NJPW News: Photos of G1 Special USA Ring Setup, ESPN Guide for This Weekend’s Events

July 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Some photos have been posted on social media showing the ring setup for tonight’s NJPW G1 Special in the USA events in Long Beach, California. You can check out the ring setup below.

ESPN has released an ultimate guide for this weekend’s NJPW G1 Special in the USA events.

